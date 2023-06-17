South Boston man wanted on murder charge in February shooting of Sharon woman

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a South Boston man who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police earlier this year.

Boston police said Saturday that Stepheon Wells, 20, is wanted on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court for murder and firearm-related charges in connection to Diva Ayuso's death back in mid-February.

Wells was last seen in the area of South Boston, and he may be in possession of a firearm, police said. He is described as a Black man weighing around 125 pounds and approximately 5’3 tall.

Boston police officers responded to 15 Fermoy Heights Avenue in Dorchester around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 and found Ayuso had been shot multiple times. The 32-year-old mom was pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting drew a large response from law enforcement at the time, with at least two police K-9s and detectives going door-to-door by the crime scene at Fermoy Heights and Shandon Road, which is next to a playground and basketball court.

Ayuso was a longtime MEP employee and Sharon resident.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Diva Ayuso, a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police," Colonel Shaun Santos, of MEP, said at the time. "She was a dedicated member of our team and great colleague. Diva will be greatly missed.”

According to the state's website, Ayuso -- listed under the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs -- received the Commonwealth Citation for Outstanding Performance in 2022, which is awarded to individuals or groups of employees to recognize their extraordinary contributions to their agency.

The family of 32-year-old mother Diva Ayuso is mourning her shooting death.

Ayuso's family spoke with NBC10 Boston following her death, saying they couldn't understand why anyone would want to kill her and that nothing made sense.

"It feels like a dream, like a nightmare, and we hope to wake up," Ayuso's uncle Abiezer Ayuso said back in February, noting that her father is a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper.

Prior to Saturday, police had not released any information about who they believed killed Ayuso, or what led up to the incident.

The Boston Police Department continues to actively investigate Ayuso's death. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.