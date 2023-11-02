Suspect charged with Salem State University student's murder to appear in court

An 18-year-old man accused of killing of a Salem State University student this week is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Carl-Hens Beliard's life and dreams were tragically cut short on Halloween night.

Police said it was a complicated case that took a lot of work to crack but in the end, they were able to find and arrest Missael Peña Canela less than 24 hours after Beliard's death.

Police believe some sort of altercation ensued Tuesday night between Beliard, 18, and Peña Canela before the shots rang out. Not long after, they found the victim in a car with multiple gun shot wounds. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Peña Canela was charged with murder. It's unclear at this time if any additional charges will follow.

Carl-Hens Beliard's mother said he was a hard worker, dedicated athlete and a good student.

When news hit the Salem State University community the next morning, dozens of students, even the team's coach, created a makeshift memorial and held a tribute for Beliard, who was just one week away from his 19th birthday.

"I couldn't believe it. I said, 'It cannot be true. I talked to him on Tuesday'," said Beliard's mother, Altegrece Beliar. "He was a really lovely child. He loved everyone; he was really positive."

"This is the hardest day you can have as a college president to have a tragedy like this unfold right near your campus to such a promising young man," said John Keenan, Salem State University president.

Keenan said they'll be working closely with the family to make sure Beliard is honored appropriately.