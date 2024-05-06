Suspect who fled U.S. after crash that killed teen returned to Mass. to face charges

A suspect who fled the United States after a 2022 crash in Upton that killed a local teen has been returned to Massachusetts to face charges here.

Gabriel Dias De Holanda, 19, has been extradited to the U.S. and is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges related to the fatal crash on Aug. 6, 2022, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office. He will face charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Dias De Holanda was allegedly driving a 2029 Acura ILX sedan around 9 p.m. that night when the car left the road and struck a tree, overturning near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton.

Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, was riding in the front seat of a car and was trapped inside. He was removed from the vehicle by emergency responders but later died at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Dias De Holanda, along with three other passengers ranging in age from 18 to 20 riding in the back of the car, were able to free themselves, according to police. They were also taken to UMass Medical Center, where they were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two days after the crash, police learned that Dias De Holanda, who had been living with his family in Bellingham, had left the country. It was later learned that Dias De Holanda, a Brazilian national, had traveled to Brazil, a country which does not extradite its own nationals.

In December of 2023, state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office learned that Dias De Holanda was traveling to the United Kingdom, and he was arrested in London on Dec. 22, 2023, pursuant to a provisional arrest request submitted by the U.S.

He was ordered to be extradited to the U.S. at an extradition hearing on Feb. 22, 2024, and was escorted back to the U.S. by the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday.