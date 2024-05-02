Taunton crash leaves 1 bicyclist dead, another injured

One Massachusetts man is dead and another is injured after they were hit by a vehicle while riding bicycles Thursday afternoon in Taunton.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said late Thursday night that 76-year-old Donald MacManus of Seekonk was hit by a Mercedes-Benz around 2:25 p.m. on North Walker Street. He was brought to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he was pronounced dead.

The other bicyclist, a 72-year-old Attleborough man, suffered significant trauma to his lower extremities and was brought to Rhode Island Hospital, authorities said.

The driver, a 62-year-old Mansfield man, was cited for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, according to the office of District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

"The potential defendant has a right to a a Clerk Magistrate hearing, at which time the magistrate will determine if probable cause exists to criminally charge the man," Quinn's office said in a press release. "Because he has not officially been charged criminally yet, his identity will not be released at this time."

Investigators say the driver did not appear intoxicated. He will be summonsed to Taunton District Court at a later date.

Earlier in the evening, Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell issued a statement suggesting the driver suffered a medical episode.

"The tragic incident which occurred today is devastating to all of the families involved," O'Connell said in the statement shared by her office. "At this time, it is believed this was an accident related to a possible medical condition of the driver."

O'Connell's office referred all questions on the incident to the district attorney's office, which made no reference to a possible medical condition in its press release.

Aerial footage from the scene Thursday afternoon shows a Mercedes-Benz with a price tag on its shattered windshield. Two bicycles could be seen, as well.

Neighbors hope, at the very least, city officials make changes to the road, which they say its too dangerous because it curves and has blind driveways. People often move much faster than the posted 25-mph speed limit, they say.