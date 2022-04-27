Teen Accused of Bringing Loaded Gun to School in Cambridge

A student was arrested after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to a charter school in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday at Prospect Hill Academy. Eighteen-year-old Jemi Pearson of Cambridge was removed from class and taken into custody.
The Cambridge Police Department said Pearson faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of a firearm without an FID card.
The school notified parents about the incident in a memo, police said.
It was not immediately clear if Pearson had an attorney.