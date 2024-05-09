Teen charged in shooting that caused driver to crash into a house in Worcester

A 16-year-old has been charged in a shooting that led an injured driver to crash into a house in Worcester, Massachusetts last month.

The teen, who was not identified due to his age, faces charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

It stems from an incident on Paine Street on April 30. According to police, officers were called in after a car struck a house around 9 p.m. When they arrived they found the driver suffering a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to the hospital. More information on his condition was not released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A woman who was sleeping at the front of the house when the crash happened was counting her blessings that she wasn't hurt Wednesday.

"I heard a pop, pop and a bang, bang! I just screamed and jumped out of bed," Lorrie Carlson told NBC10 Boston in a previous interview.

She said she went outside and saw the driver unconscious.

Other neighbors heard the sound of gunshots and saw the driver slumped over and bloodied.