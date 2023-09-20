The Halal Guys opens at South Bay in Dorchester this week

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer it was reported that a chain of NYC-based halal restaurants would be expanding to a third location in the Boston area, and now we have learned that it is on the verge of opening.

According to a press release, The Halal Guys is having its grand opening on Friday, September 22, with the new spot offering such items as gyros, chicken and rice, hummus, baklava, and more. One it opens, the new outlet will join others locally in Boston's Theater District and Cambridge's Porter Square, with another Massachusetts location being found in Shrewsbury as well.

The address for the new location of The Halal Guys is 10 District Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02125. The website for all locations can be found at https://thehalalguys.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[Earlier Article]

The Halal Guys Plans to Open at South Bay in Dorchester





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



