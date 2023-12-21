‘They're serious indictments': Lawrence elected official among 2 charged with voter fraud

Two women, including an incoming city councilor, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are now facing charges of voter fraud. This all stems from last month's municipal election.

NBC10 Boston reported last month that video appeared to show a woman removing ballots from the mailbox at a Lawrence home.

This is quite a development, especially less than two weeks before City Councilor-elect Fidelina Santiago is scheduled to be sworn in.

The Lawrence police chief confirmed that video is part of the evidence in the case against Santiago, and Lawrence resident Jennifer Lopez.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officials are looking into allegations of possible voter fraud in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and NBC10 Boston has obtained video footage from a man’s home that appears to show a woman removing ballots from his mailbox.

Both women were indicted on 16 counts each of voter fraud. However, the Essex County District Attorney hasn't said if either of them are believed to be the woman in the video.

This alleged voter fraud was discovered after the man who lives at that apartment went to vote in the November election and was told his ballot had already been cast. When he checked his surveillance video, he notified police.

The candidate who lost to Santiago said he has a mix of emotions following these indictments.

"I'm kind of sad because it never should have happened this way, but I'm glad because this act is from democracy, you know what I mean, keeping me believing in what made me involved in politics," said Vladimir Acevedo, Lawrence City Council candidate.

"They're serious indictments but like anything else in our country, you're presumed innocent. I think it's wise to let this process go forward before reaching any kind of conclusions," said City Council President Marc LaPlante.

However, despite these charges, LaPlante thinks Santiago will still be sworn in.

"I think our city clerk has a responsibility to swear in people who were lawfully elected at this point. Again, there's an investigation going on. Until higher authorities say that this is unlawful, I would imagine the clerk has a responsibility of swearing in all the folks who won the election in November," said LaPlante.

"I'm angry, but I'm happy that the justice is working, you know what I mean, that’s what we believe," said Acevedo.

Acevedo thinks it would be an injustice to swear her in.

Santiago won her race in District A on Nov. 7, according to the city's official election results, receiving 537 votes while Acevado received 385.