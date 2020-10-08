Local

Massachusetts

Thousands of Rounds of Ammo Found in Vacant House in Cohasset

More than 150 pounds of ammunition was found decaying in buckets in an empty house in Cohasset, Massachusetts

Cohasset Police

Several thousand rounds of live ammunition were found Monday in a vacant house in Cohasset, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Cohasset Police Department and the state police bomb squad responded to a home on Jerusalem Road after a contractor found more than 150 pounds of old ammunition for shotguns, rifles and handguns.

Authorities said Thursday that black powder was leaking from the decaying ammunition when it was discovered.

The bomb squad determined that the buckets of ammunition should not be moved more than a mile away to be destroyed. It was ultimately put in a dump truck from the Cohasset Department of Public Works, filled with sand, and put in an empty dumpster at a DPW garage, where it was destroyed in a controlled burn.

"I applaud the contractor for his decision to contact police right away upon finding the ammo, and for our officers and state officials for handling the situation in a timely and efficient manner," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said in a statement.

