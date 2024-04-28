lowell

Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lowell

Officials are not releasing their identities.

By Mary Markos

 Authorities say a murder-suicide took place inside an apartment in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday.

A man called 911 and told dispatchers he shot his wife and child shortly after 6:30 yesterday morning, according to the Middlesex District attorney’s office and Lowell Police.

It happened inside an apartment building on Warren Street. When police got there, they found the man dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with the bodies of a woman and a young girl.

The case has been referred to the medical examiner who will determine the official cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

