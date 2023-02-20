Local

Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Stoughton Causes Oil Spill, Power Outage

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer led to a brief power outage and oil spill in one area of Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the crash on Sharon and Washington Streets shortly before 9a.m. on Monday and found the tractor-trailer on its side. Authorities say a van swerved and struck a gas station.

The van driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

The crash led to downed power lines and an oil spill. The crash also caused structural damage to the gas station, which is now closed.

Authorities say the road will remain closed for several hours and they work to clear the scene and restore power.

