Truck driver trapped after snagging low-hanging wires in Everett

A truck driver was trapped in his vehicle Friday after snagging low-hanging wires in Everett, Massachusetts, causing a utility pole to snap.

It happened around 1 p.m. on 2nd Street, near the Chelsea line. The driver was unhurt but could be seen waiting in the cab as officials worked to turn off the power. Wires were draped across the truck and across part of the road.

Traffic Alert-In Everett: Happening now, this truck has made contact with a low-hanging electrical wire, snapping the pole on 2nd St. at the Chelsea line. The driver is still in the cab as officials await the power shutoff. No injuries. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/gTh3DYdwXi — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) July 28, 2023

Police have blocked off the immediate area.

No other details were immediately available.