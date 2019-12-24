Local
Susan Collins

Trump Backs Sen. Collins, Who Refused to Vote for Him in 2016

58042690
Getty Images

President Donald Trump is signaling support for the reelection of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who emerged in 2016 as one of his critics.

The longtime Maine senator is facing a potentially tough reelection fight next year. She is under pressure from Democrats in part because of the key vote she cast in favor of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted on Dec. 20 that Collins showed "unbelievable courage'' during the confirmation proceedings and must be reelected. Trump retweeted Graham late Monday, adding "I agree 100%!''

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Susan CollinsDonald TrumpMaineBrett KavanaughLindsey Graham
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us