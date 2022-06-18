Two Injured After Car Crashes Into Building in Falmouth

A driver and passenger were seriously injured after their car crashed into a building in Falmouth, Massachusetts overnight on Friday.
Police say the driver crashed into Patriot Party Boats on Clinton Ave shortly before 1a.m. According to police, the car was going at a high rate of speed.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. The driver was subsequently taken by medical helicopter to a nearby trauma hospital.
The driver and passenger were the only two occupants in the car.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.