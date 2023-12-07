New Hampshire

Uber driver in NH charged with pointing gun at customer

Victor Jimenez, 46, of Manchester, is facing a criminal threatening charge

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire Uber driver was arrested this week after he allegedly pointed a gun at a customer.

Manchester police said they received of a report around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday of an Uber driver pointing a firearm at a customer in the area of Elm and Merrimack streets.

The customer told police he had requested an Uber ride home, and after the driver picked him up, an argument ensued about payment. During the argument, the customer said the driver reached into the glove box, grabbed a gun and threatened the passenger.

The passenger then got out of the car and ran. The driver followed him for a short distance and then left.

Police were able to locate and stop the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Victor Jimenez, of Manchester. He was charged with criminal threatening -- conduct with a firearm.

No details were released on bail or when Jimenez was scheduled to appear in court.

