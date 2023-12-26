Under 5% of home listings in Boston area are affordable, analysis finds

Boston-area home listings were more likely to be out of a potential buyer’s affordability range than the listings in three-fourths of the country’s largest metro areas, according to a new analysis released last week by Redfin.
Only 4.7% of home listings in the Boston metro areas were considered affordable by Redfin’s metrics, which means a typical monthly mortgage payment is no more than 30% of the local median household income.
