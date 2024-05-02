New details to be released in 1989 unsolved Warwick homicide

New details are expected to be released Thursday in a nearly 35-year-old unsolved Warwick, Massachusetts, homicide, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The district attorney's office will provide an update at a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

While authorities didn't release additional details about the case, District Attorney David Sullivan said it has to do with the discovery of human remains in Warwick back in 1989.

Warwick is a town of about 800 residents and is located along the New Hampshire border in the northwestern part of the state.

According to the Greenfield Reporter, the dismembered remains of a woman was found on June 24, 1989, on the side of Route 78 near the entrance to Mount Grace State Forest. The body was found by a passerby and was believed to have been there between two and three months.

The woman's identity and that of her killer have remained unknown, but the district attorney's office and state police have been working with a forensic genealogy company to solve the case.