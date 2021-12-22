Van Crash Under Investigation in Worcester

Worcester Police confirmed Wednesday morning the investigation of a serious crash involving a van and a smaller motor vehicle that sent seven people to the hospital.

The crash forced the closure of the North Road entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center off of Plantation Street, where the police department's crash reconstruction team is conducting its investigation, authorities said.

NOW: @WorcesterPD are reconstructing a crash on Plantation St. Officers say 7 people were injured when a van and SUV collided in front of UMass Memorial. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/3vNu79tk3K — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) December 22, 2021

Six people were in the van, with one person becoming ejected, and there was one person in the other car, police said. All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.