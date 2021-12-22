Local

Worcester

Van Crash Under Investigation in Worcester

Seven people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash

By Jake Levin

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

Worcester Police confirmed Wednesday morning the investigation of a serious crash involving a van and a smaller motor vehicle that sent seven people to the hospital.

The crash forced the closure of the North Road entrance of UMass Memorial Medical Center off of Plantation Street, where the police department's crash reconstruction team is conducting its investigation, authorities said.

Six people were in the van, with one person becoming ejected, and there was one person in the other car, police said. All occupants of both vehicles were taken to a hospital; their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.

