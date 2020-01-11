Local
Vermont

Vermont City Updating Program That Confronted Drug Challenge

Opiods

A Vermont city plans to expand and adapt a program that sought to address the opioid crisis and other social problems.

In 2012, Rutland created Project Vision. It brought together churches, police, social workers, substance abuse experts, businesses and others to fight the drug problem as well as rising crime.

Project Vision founder Joe Kraus said he thinks the key to maintaining the project is to step back and take an honest look at what has been accomplished and what remains to be done. The group is planning to survey people involved about strengths and weaknesses.

The ideas generated will be discussed in the coming months.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermontopioid epidemicProject Vision
