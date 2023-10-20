Vermont

Vermont community to hold memorial for homicide victim

NECN

The community in Castleton, Vermont is coming together for a memorial in honor of a woman who was killed earlier this month.

Honoree Fleming was killed on October 5 on the D&H Rail Trail, according to WPTZ reports.

The memorial will be held on the Castleton Campus of Vermont State University at 2 p.m.

Police are still investigating and have not identified a person suspected of killing Fleming.

The person is described as a white man in his 20s with short red hair.

A composite sketch on a person of interest in the death of Honoree Fleming in Castleton, Vermont. The sketch was released Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, based on witness interviews.
Handout
Anyone who has any information on this incident is urged to call 911.

