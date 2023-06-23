Vermont man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of four girls

A man was arrested on Thursday in Vermont after an investigation of alleged sexual abuse that had be ongoing since November of last year.

Justin Rich, of Stannard, Vermont, was investigated in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of three minors, according to MyNBC5 reports.

The victims were between the ages of 8 and 12 when the sexual assaults happened and they alleged sexual abuse on multiple occasions by Rich.

Authorities say detectives learned of a fourth victim during the investigation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Rich was arrested on June 22 for the sexual assault of one victim and lewd and lascivious conduct with all four victims and is being held on $5,000 bail.

He is expected to appear in Caledonia County Court on Friday