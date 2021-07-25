Local

Vermont State Colleges to Require COVID Vaccines of Students

The 3,000 students on the residential campuses of the Vermont State Colleges will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester

The executive committee of the Vermont State College System Board of Trustees voted Thursday to require the vaccines for students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.

Students who are studying online only and will not be on campus will be exempted. Exemptions are also permitted for health and religious reasons.

The resolution passed by the committee says a significant percentage of state college students are from an age group that is less likely to be vaccinated.

