Vermont Town Meeting Day: 41 Communities to Vote on Retail Cannabis Operations

The state Legislature legalized the sale of recreational marijuana starting this year but cities and towns have to vote whether to allow sales locally

About 40 Vermont communities will be voting Tuesday on Town Meeting Day whether to allow retail marijuana operations within their borders, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

The Vermont Legislature legalized the sale of recreational marijuana starting this year but cities and towns have to vote whether to allow sales in their communities.

Approval by communities would allow businesses to seek a state license to sell or cultivate cannabis, beginning this year. A state board would then review and approve license requests.

More than the 33 Vermont municipalities have approved those operations in the past two years and 41 communities will be voting on Town Meeting Day whether to allow them, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

