Vt. Man Charged After 3-Year-Old Found Unresponsive in Newport Pool

A Vermont grandfather is facing a child cruelty charge after his 3-year-old grandson was found unresponsive in a pool earlier this month, police announced Friday.

Kevin West, 46, of Newport, was issued a court summons to face the charge in connection to the near-drowning on July 5 at a home on Sias Avenue, according to a press release from the Newbury Police Department.

Newport police began investigating after another family member found the toddler unresponsive in the water and took him to a nearby hospital.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, West was watching his grandson when he allegedly fell asleep near the pool. The boy had been playing near the side of the pool when he fell in. He was in the water for several minutes before other family members returned home and found him.

The boy, whose name was not released, is recovering at a Boston medical facility and is "alert and responsive," Newport police said.

West is due to appear in court at a later date. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.