Rhode Island police officer charged with assault

By Irvin Rodriguez

An Warwick, Rhode Island, police officer is facing assault charges after an incident on July 15.

Authorities said 55-year-old Britton Kelly was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and was issued a no contact order with the victim.

Police said they responded to a domestic incident on Amsterdam Avenue in Warwick on July 15 and they arrested a woman for her role in the incident.

The woman's husband, identified as Ryan York, was also arrested when he tried to pull the officers away from the woman, according to authorities

Authorities said as York was handcuffed, Kelly struck him in the face before removing him from the vehicle.

Kelly is schedule for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 10.

