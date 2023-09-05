Water main break in Tewksbury is a complicated fix, temporary solutions in place

Work is ongoing in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, after a water main break that's caused serious problems for a part of the town.

This water main break was discovered Friday – and a pump is one of the ways the town and private contractors have worked together to get some water to the hundreds of Tewksbury residents impacted by this.

According to the town manager, the areas affected are on Catamount Road and the nearby Lodge at Ames Pond Apartments – that has 360 units alone.

Tewksbury police said there is no estimated time for restoration at this point.

The leak was discovered when the local water treatment plant noticed they were losing a lot of water in this area.

The contractor repairing the break says it might not have been noticed for a while otherwise because the 12-inch pipe that broke is under a five-foot tall and 20-foot wide culvert, 16 feet underground and the water was running down a stream.

That also complicates the repair process because the broken pipe is so hard to access.

Residents reached out to NBC10 Boston over the weekend saying they either didn’t have any water, or not enough water to shower and wash dishes.

With it not being a simple repair, the contractor worked with the town to at least try to get drinkable water and enough water pressure to flush toilets.

“They put in a pump station to get water here," Jim Heider of Heider Building Association said. "We put in a secondary system, which is the tanks you see next to me. If they lose water, we can draw off these tanks. By this Friday we’re going to have a bypass system, which will be chlorinated and cleaned so that after Friday they can have full water, and then we can start the process of repairing the pipe.”

This is the temporary fix before the more permanent temporary fix, because the contractor says it will likely take another month or two to fully repair it.