Watertown man arraigned in crash that left 14-year-old girl in a coma

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Sunday night, a 14-year-old girl from Everett was critically injured after being hit by a car in a parking lot on Beacham Street in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Following a swift arraignment on Tuesday, Ceserino Borelli, a 44-year-old resident of Watertown, now faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and speeding.

During the arraignment at Chelsea District Court on Tuesday, Judge Kareem Morgan ordered Borelli to be held on $7,500 bail.

Assistant District Attorney Amelia Singh presented the case, stating that witnesses informed Chelsea police that Borelli's vehicle was seen speeding and "flew over the fence" surrounding the parking lot before striking the young girl.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday when a dark-colored car, identified as a black Mercedes sedan allegedly driven by Borelli, veered off Beacham Street. The out-of-control vehicle hit the curb, toppled a section of the fence, collided with an SUV, and then struck the 14-year-old girl in the parking lot of the RISE Dispensary.

A 14-year-old girl from Everett, Massachusetts, is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Chelsea on Sunday night, according to police. Teddy Tene says his daughter is in a coma.

The victim was immediately rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she received urgent medical attention for severe injuries. Her father said she is in a coma.

State police, who conducted a preliminary investigation, said the Mercedes sedan was speeding in a westbound direction before losing control and crashing through the metal fence of the parking lot.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is still ongoing, led by the Chelsea Police Department in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police. Detectives are diligently working to gather additional evidence and information related to the incident.

Borelli is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 19.