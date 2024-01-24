Dracut

Woman charged in deadly 4-vehicle crash in Dracut

Maria Martorell of Manchester, New Hampshire, is facing charges in a crash that killed 82-year-old Maria Rivera Mercado and injured eight other people in Dracut, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

A New Hampshire woman is facing a series of charges in a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured eight others Saturday in Dracut, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Maria Martorell of Manchester was arraigned Wednesday at a Boston hospital.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to the crash on Merrimack Avenue. One woman, 82-year-old Maria Rivera Mercado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say Mercado was a passenger in the Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Martorell.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators found Martorell's vehicle drifted over the yellow line and hit multiple vehicles, also causing other vehicles to crash into each other.

The district attorney's office said police reported that Martorell smelled of alcohol and showed signs of impairment.

Martorell is charged with negligent operation while under the influence, operating under the influence, operating under the influence causing child endangerment, negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.

Local

Newton 1 hour ago

Contractor accused of stealing valuable artwork from 92-year-old woman's Newton home

holbrook 3 hours ago

Holbrook, public works head part ways after double-dipping investigation

This article tagged under:

Dracut
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us