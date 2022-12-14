Woman Killed in Crash on Mass Pike in Charlton

A West Springfield woman was killed in a crash on the Mass Pike in Charlton Wednesday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the woman was driving a 2010 Honda Civic on the westbound side of the highway around 5:15 p.m. when she was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer. She died of her injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt, police said.

The crash is under investigation and more details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.