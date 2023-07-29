1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on crash on Route 6 in Woodbury

One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash in Woodbury on Saturday morning.

State police said 56-year-old Robert Gardner, of Woodbury, was traveling south on Route 6 around 10 a.m. when a vehicle traveling north crossed the double yellow line and hit him head-on.

Gardner was killed in the crash. A 65-year-old female passenger in his vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Gardner, identified as a 24-year-old man from Ansonia, suffered minor injuries. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The injuries remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Murphy #1027 at Connecticut State Police Troop L at (860) 626-7900 or (203) 947-6596.