10 people injured during a violent Saturday in Boston

A  total of 10 people were shot or stabbed in three separate incidents on Saturday.

By Mary Markos

This weekend started off with significant violence in Boston.

Boston police say six men and two women were shot on Saturday morning near the parade route for Boston's 50th annual Caribbean festival.

All eight people are expected to recover from their injuries. Authorities say the was unrelated to the event.

The incident first started near the intersection of Blue Hill Ave and Talbot Ave when two men got in a fight around 7:45 a.m. One of them -- a 21-year-old who was shot in the leg -- was taken into custody at the hospital and a 17-year-old was arrested hours later. Police also found several guns on scene.

Then later that day, more violence on Blue Hill Avenue. Police say one person was stabbed around 6 p.m. and another person was shot shortly after 9 p.m.. Both victims in those separate incidents are expected to recover from their injuries.

A woman and her son told NBC10 Boston that all this violence makes her anxious.

“At least every year for the last 3 years something happens around this carnival and I know it’s something that you know were supposed to have fun and enjoy but it always end up being something that we don’t want to happen.”, she said.

Thankfully everyone injured in these incidents is expected to be ok.

