17-year-old shot in Conn. Saturday has died: police

A 17-year-old young woman who was shot during an attempted robbery in Hartford on Saturday afternoon has died, according to police.

Officers responded to 541 Maple Ave. at 3:36 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting and they found the teen in an apartment, suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to CT Children, where she was initially listed in critical condition. Police said the teen, Alondra Vega-Martinez, died from her injuries on Tuesday morning.

As officers were responding to the Maple Avenue address, they found a vehicle that had crashed at the intersection of Maple Avenue at Benton Street and a passenger who had been shot. The man was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he remains in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Moments later, officers were called to the area of 165 Wethersfield Ave. after reports that two men who had been shot had been dropped off in the area. Both were transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police said one of the men who was shot died. Police have identified him as 25-year-old Joseph Vargas-Mercado, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The other was listed in critical condition.

Police believe the entire incident happened inside the apartment at 541 Maple Ave. during an attempted robbery and the suspects and someone in the apartment exchanged gunfire.

Police said probable cause was developed to charge the surviving male who was dropped off on Wethersfield Avenue. Police identified him as 33-year-old Carlos Frank-Nieves, of Philadelphia.

He was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to the Harford Police Detention Division, where a warrant was served.

Police said they served a search warrant on the apartment and found a firearm with an obliterated serial number, a large amount of cash and a cash-counting machine.

Frank-Nieves was charged with home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of criminal attempt murder, three counts of unlawful restraint, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, impersonating an officer and criminal possession of a firearm.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation. Police said upgraded charges are expected and the investigation remains active.