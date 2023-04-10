Danbury

2 People Taken to the Hospital After Plane Crash in Danbury, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two people were transported to the hospital after a plane crashed between two homes in Danbury Monday evening.

A city official told NBC Connecticut that police and firefighters responded to the area of 161 Southern Blvd. The plane crashed at approximately 6 p.m.

The plane landed on top of a shed nestled between two homes, according to the fire department.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Two people on board were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to fire crews.

NBC Connecticut

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.

U.S. & World

Kentucky 2 hours ago

Employee Kills 5 at Louisville Bank. What We Know About the Victims

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Louisville Bank Employee Livestreamed Attack That Killed 5

Police are firefighters remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Danburyplane crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us