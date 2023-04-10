2 People Taken to the Hospital After Plane Crash in Danbury, Conn.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a plane crashed between two homes in Danbury Monday evening.

A city official told NBC Connecticut that police and firefighters responded to the area of 161 Southern Blvd. The plane crashed at approximately 6 p.m.

The plane landed on top of a shed nestled between two homes, according to the fire department.

Two people on board were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to fire crews.

NBC Connecticut

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.

Police are firefighters remain at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.