2-year-old flown to Boston hospital after falling from shopping cart

A 2-year-old child was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital on Sunday after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

The Wayland Fire Department said crews responded to Sudbury to help transport the child to town hall, where Life Flight was waiting.

The child was taken to a hospital in Boston with unspecified injuries, and there was no immediate update on their condition.

Officials have not provided any more details about what happened.

