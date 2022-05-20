3 High School Graduations Across US End With Gunfire in Less Than 24 Hours

Three high school graduation ceremonies ended with shots fired in separate incidents in Louisiana, Michigan and Tennessee within the span of 24 hours, another sobering example of gun violence impacting everyday lives, including that of teenage students.

In Louisiana, four people were injured when gunfire erupted Thursday night as graduates of Hammond High School were leaving their ceremony held on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University to meet with their families, police said.

A shooting also erupted at the East Kentwood High School campus outside the football stadium in Michigan on Thursday during a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School at around 7:20 p.m., injuring two, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A 17-year-old was arrested in a deadly shooting after a graduation ceremony for Riverdale High School held at the Middle Tennessee State University campus shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday as the crowd was leaving. Hasani Brewer, 18, was killed and a 17-year-old high school junior was wounded, police said. The suspect, who is also 17, was not identified because of his age.

