51st running of the Falmouth Road Race one of the fastest in its history

The 51th running of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race took place Sunday, Aug. 20 and it was one of the fastest ever.

Course records were broken in both the men's and women's wheelchair divisions, a record was tied in the men's division and the women's divison had one of the fastest times in over 20 years.

Kenya’s Wesley Kiptoo tied the course record by Gilbert Okari in 2004 at 31:08.

“I stayed consistent,” said Kiptoo, who finished fifth here last year. “The course is kind of up and down and I love that it challenges me.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri had the fastest time since 2002 and the second fastest time in race history.

“I was thinking maybe I should make my move at four miles,” said Obiri, a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist. “The uphill was terrible for me, but I knew after that it was all downhill and it was an incredible finish.”

Maryland’s Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair division for the fifth time and took 25 seconds off his own course record to finish in 21:23.

“It was a great day. Overall, just great conditions,” said Romanchuk, a Paralympic gold medalist. “Going along the ocean is a great way to end a summer of racing.”

Susannah Scaroni broke her own course record that she had set last year by 52 seconds coming in at 24:38.

“I always like pushing things farther and farther,” said Scaroni. “I don’t think I have ever done a more beautiful course. I love hills so I cherish this course specifically.”

Nearly 10,000 runners took part in the 2023 edition of the ASICS Falmouth Road Race.