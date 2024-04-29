new haven

70-year-old man struck in New Haven, Conn. has died: police

A 70-year-old man who was struck in New Haven on Sunday night has died and police said the driver who hit him left the scene.

Officers responded to the area of  Whalley Avenue and Brownell Street at 9:26 p.m. Sunday and found 70-year-old Yusuf Suat Gursey, of New Haven, injured and in the road.

He was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital and medical staff determined that his injuries were life-threatening. Police said he later died.

Police later found the vehicle.  

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

They are asking anyone who has information or saw what happened to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

new haven
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us