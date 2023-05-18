A Month After Cyberattack, a Fix May Be Weeks Away for Harvard Pilgrim

A month after a cyber attack shut down online member services at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, the health insurer is still working to restore full function, and says it may be several weeks yet before some of its core systems are back online.

On April 17, Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan, reported a cybersecurity ransomware incident that impacted systems used to service Harvard Pilgrim members, accounts, brokers and providers. Tufts Health Plan was not affected.

Four weeks later, the company's website has yet to return to normal.

A spokesperson for HPHC said that the company is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate the hack. While it anticipates some of its systems will become available this week, the spokesperson said that "a number" of its "core" Harvard Pilgrim systems are expected to come back online over the next several weeks.

