Air Alert Thursday in Eastern Mass. Due to Wildfire Smoke

An air quality alert takes effect at 11 a.m. Thursday in parts of eastern Massachusetts due to smoke that is drifting in from out-of-control wildfires in Nova Scotia.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday night that the air in Essex, Suffolk and eastern Norfolk counties is "expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups." The alert is scheduled to run until 11 p.m.

The agency described sensitive groups broadly as including people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

"MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath," MassDEP said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The agency has also declared a statewide open burning advisory for Thursday and local fire officials have been notified that open burn permits may not be issued Thursday due to the potential to further elevate air pollution levels and ozone concentrations.