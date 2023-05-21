Boston

Amplify GSA Summit Looks to Create Safe Spaces for LGBTQ+ Youth in Boston

The Amplify GSA Youth Summit is taking place on May 21, 2023, at Boston Arts Academy.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Mayor Michelle Wu's and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, in collaboration with the Boston Celtics, are presenting Amplify GSA to promote, support, and protect Genders and Sexualities Alliances (GSA) in Boston schools.

Genders and Sexualities Alliances, or GSAs are student run school groups that unite LGBTQ+ and allied youth to build community and organize around issues impacting them.

The city if Boston's Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement wants to learn what the students need to feel more supported at school. Amplify GSA looks to engage with LGBTQ+ youth and their communities to build connections.

Learn more at Boston.gov/amplify-gsa

This article tagged under:

Boston
