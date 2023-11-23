Authorities investigating woman's suspicious death in Worcester

Authorities are investigating a woman's death in Worcester, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Worcester Police responded to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant St. for a report of a woman experiencing a medical issue.

Officers provided aid but the woman was declared dead at the scene by Worcester EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651