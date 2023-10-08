Authorities looking for man who failed to return to transitional housing in Manchester

He was placed on ESCAPE status at around 8:15 p.m, according to the DOC

Authorities are looking for a man who failed to return to transitional housing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night.

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections said 32-year-old Jacob Maciaszek failed to return to the housing following a shift at a business on Gay Street.

Maciaszek is described as a white male, 5’ 9” tall, and weighing 145 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on the inside of his left arm.

He was last seen on a lime green bicycle with a black helmet, baseball hat, red sox sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, authorities say.

Anyone with information on Maciaszek whereabouts should contact (603) 573-6359 or call local police.

