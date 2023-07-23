New Hampshire

Authorities rescue 4 horse riders in New Hampshire

Authorities responded to a call for assistance at around 8:15 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police lights
Getty Images

New Hampshire Fish and Game rescued four horse riders who were lost and needed assistance in the area of the Weetamoo Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany.

Authorities responded to a call for assistance at around 8:15 p.m.

The riders had taken the Liberty Trail to the Hammond Trail but were not able to return the same way due to hazardous conditions.

They tried to get back on the Weetamoo trail but eventually called for assistance since they had no lights and were unsure of where they were.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The riders were participating in the Granite State Carriage Association's “Look to the Mountain” event.

The riders where identified as 69-year-old John Huether from Chatham, MA, 76-year-old Wayne Therrien from Rochester, MA, 66-year-old Danny Nadeau and his wife 61-year-old Tami Nadeau from Swansea, MA.

Conservation Officers hiked approximately 1.6 miles to their location on the Weetamoo Trail and provided the riders with headlamps, warm clothing, food and water and were transported back to their campsite on Philbrook Neighborhood Road.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us