Biden Taps Former Boston Surgeon to Run National Institutes of Health

By Cassie McGrath

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, a former surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has been appointed as the next director of the National Institutes of Health.

President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Bertagnolli on Monday morning. If approved by the Senate, Bertagnolli will become NIH’s first permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December of 2021.

