3 National Guard Members Killed in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Minnesota

Three people died when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk around 2 p.m. CST. Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens said the helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight and that three Guardsmen were on board.

Later, after the wreckage was discovered, all three Guardsmen were declared dead, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed Thursday evening.

