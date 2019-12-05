Minnesota National Guard

3 National Guard Members Killed in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Minnesota

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk around 2 p.m. CST

WMAQ_000000020545877_1200x675_805087299834.jpg
Getty Images

Three people died when a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday after taking off from an airport in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The Minnesota National Guard confirmed to NBC News it lost contact with the Black Hawk around 2 p.m. CST. Master Sergeant Blair Heusdens said the helicopter was conducting a maintenance test flight and that three Guardsmen were on board.

Later, after the wreckage was discovered, all three Guardsmen were declared dead, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz confirmed Thursday evening.

For more on this story, go to NBCNews.com.

Minnesota National Guard
