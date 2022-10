The Boston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy

Joseph Ernstoff was last seen on Saturday at 10:11 a.m. at 3 Fredricks St. in South Boston.

Joseph is autistic and was last seen wearing a white sweater, black pants, black shoes and black framed glasses. He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4742.