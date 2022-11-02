Boston

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

The woman is described as being in her early 20s and was about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with short brown hair

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week.

Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.

Her cause of death was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

