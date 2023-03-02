Boston Police Searching for Two Teen Girls Last Seen Outside Marblehead High School

Boston police are searching for two missing teens last seen near Marblehead High School.

Fourteen-year-old Janeiry Nicole Torres of Roxbury and 15-year-old Zaria Randall of Boston were last seen Wednesday morning outside Marblehead High School. They are believed to be together.

Janeiry is described as 5-foot-6, with curly black hair worn in a ponytail that reaches her back. She was last seen wearing a black American Eagle jacket, grey sweatpants, pink crocs with white socks, and was carrying a black Versace purse. She might be using the MBTA and is known to frequent AMC Southbay and the Downtown area.

Zaria has braided hair tied into a bun with clear hair beads. She was last seen wearing a black coat over a grey hoodie, a long-sleeve red and white plaid shirt and blue jeans or joggers and was carrying a blue Nike drawstring backpack.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information on either girls’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact 911. Anonymous tips can be made on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).