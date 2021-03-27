Brad Marchand

Bruins' Brad Marchand Put on COVID-19 Protocols List, Misses 1st Game of Season

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Marchand put on COVID-19 protocols list, won't play vs. Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Brad Marchand entered Saturday having played in all 29 of the Boston Bruins' games this season.

U.S. & World

Suez Canal 14 hours ago

No Timeline Given for Extracting Wedged Ship From Suez Canal

Passover 7 hours ago

Israelis Gather for Passover, Celebrating Freedom From Virus

This streak is coming to an end.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced before Saturday afternoon's game against the Sabres at TD Garden that Marchand has been added to the COVID-19 protocols list, which means he won't play versus Buffalo.

Trent Frederic is expected to play in Marchand's spot at left wing on Boston's first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak for Saturday's matchup.

Tuukka Rask injury: B's goalie to miss at least next two games

The Bruins had several players on the COVID-19 protocols list last week and had two games -- March 20 at the Sabres and March 23 versus the Islanders -- postponed as a result.

Marchand has been the Bruins' best offensive player this season. He leads the team with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brad MarchandCOVID-19NHLBoston BruinsTD Garden
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us