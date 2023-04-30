Bruins Face Do or Die Game 7 After Historic Regular Season

All game 7s deal are big deals and that’s especially true for the Bruins tonight here at the TD Garden.

This comes after game 6 in Florida Friday night when the Panthers tied up the series with an impressive win - and maybe one of the best games of the NHL playoffs so far while the Bruins looked terrible

At one point, Boston lead this series 3-1, but they’ve struggled since then and that includes Linus Ullmark, considered to be the top goalie in the league.

The winner of tonight’s game will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won their first playoff series in more than a decade.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Bruins finished the regular season with the best record in league history. Still, the way things are going - some think coach Jim Montgomery should shake up the lineup and put Jeremy Swayman in net for Game 7.

"I think we're gonna be consistent. We're gonna review the game and we're gonna analyze everybody that played." said coach Montgomery.

Canal Street will be closed for fans three hours before the start of game and for an hour afterward.